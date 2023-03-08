Petrobras CEO Hopes Dialogue Will End Ukraine Conflict This Year, Stabilize Oil Market

Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik he hopes that the Ukraine conflict will end this year through negotiations and also help stabilize the oil market

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik he hopes that the Ukraine conflict will end this year through negotiations and also help stabilize the oil market.

"I sincerely have a hope that dialogue will put an end to the war along this year and that this would help to bring little more stability," Jean Paul Prates said.