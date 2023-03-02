Petrobras Says Its Net Income Grew 1.8 Times in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Brazil's oil and gas company Petrobras said that its net income grew from $19.9 billion in 2021 to $36.6 billion in 2022, which amounts to 1.8 times growth.

The company stated that the growth can be explained by the 43% appreciation of Brent, higher margins on oil products, improved financial results as well as by the profit gained from co-participation agreements in the transfer of rights fields, adding that the increase in revenue is partially offset by higher taxes and the impairment of assets.

Petrobras is a Brazilian state petroleum company with headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. It was ranked 65 in the 2022 Forbes Global 2000, which ranks the world's largest companies based on their sales, profits, assets, and market value.