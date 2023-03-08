Petrobras Sees Little Benefit From Russian Oil Cap Since Market Is Never Balanced - CEO

Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras does not see the G7 price cap on Russian oil significantly benefiting the market since the market is never bala

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras does not see the G7 price cap on Russian oil significantly benefiting the market since the market is never balanced, CEO Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik.

We didn't see so much of the benefit to the market, to tell the truth. We know why it didn't really make so much difference. I think the market is never balanced. It's always shaking around," Jean Paul Prates said.