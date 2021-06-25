Petrol crisis looms after Oil Tankers Association’s countrywide strike call

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2021) petrol crisis is looming after Oil tankers association announced countrywide strike, the latest reports say.

The association has announced strike after the government ignored their demands.

According to the latest reports, the government and the representative of the association will hold a meeting today.

“Income tax should be decreased from 3 per cent to 2 per cent,” the sources quoted the statement of the association.

The asosication has also demanded that withholding tax should also be decreased and oil companies should be bound to pay dues after every 15 days.

They have threatened the government to continue strike if their demands are not met. They have also demanded that ban on commercial loading should be enforced.

Oil Tankers Association General Secretary said that there was ban on commercial and unlawful loading but that ban was not being enforced.