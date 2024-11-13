Open Menu

Petrol, Diesel Prices Expected To Increase By Rs4 To Rs5 Per Litre In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2024 | 01:05 PM

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

Prices of petrol and diesel are expected to increase due to a rise in import premiums and price hikes in international market

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) The prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are expected to increase by approximately Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan.

The decision regarding prices of the petroleum products will be made on November 15.

The prices of petrol and diesel are expected to increase due to a rise in import premiums and price hikes in the international market.

Over the last 15 days, the average prices of petrol and high-speed diesel in the international market have increased by $1.7 and $4.4 per barrel, respectively.

The exchange rate has strengthened against the Pakistani rupee, with the import premium for petrol rising to nearly $1 per barrel.

During the current 15-day period, the petrol import premium has increased from $8.8 to $9.8 per barrel while the diesel premium remains at $5 per barrel.

Based on the final exchange rate calculations and current tax rates, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are expected to rise by 4 and 5 rupees per liter, respectively, marking the second consecutive price hike.

On October 31, the government had already raised the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel by 3.85 rupees and 1.35 rupees per liter, respectively.

The officials reported that the average price of petrol in the international market increased from $75.6 to approximately $77.2 per barrel while the price of diesel rose from $83.6 to $88 per barrel in the last 15 days.

Currently, the ex-depot price of petrol in Pakistan is Rs248.38 per liter, and the ex-depot price of high-speed diesel is Rs255.14 per liter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Exchange Import Price October November Market From Government

Recent Stories

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

15 minutes ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

15 minutes ago
 Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

28 minutes ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

1 hour ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

1 hour ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

2 hours ago
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

14 hours ago
 Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business