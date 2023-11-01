Open Menu

Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Petrol, diesel prices kept unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The government on Tuesday kept unchanged the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel at Rs 283.38 per liter and Rs 303.18 per liter respectively for next fortnight.

“The government of Pakistan has decided to maintain the current prices of petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD) during the next fortnight,” finance ministry said in a statement issued here.

However, the price of kerosene (SKO) has been reduced by Rs3.82 per liter, from Rs 214.85 to Rs 211.03 whereas that of light diesel oil has been cut by Rs 3.40 per liter, from Rs192.86 to Rs189.46, the statement added.

