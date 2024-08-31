Open Menu

Petrol Price Cut Down By Rs1.86 Per Litre In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

The price of High-Speed Diesel has been cut down by Rs3.32 per litre for next two weeks

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) The Federal government on Saturday cut down the petrol prices for the next two weeks.

The petrol price was cut down by Rs1.86 per litre while High-Speed diesel (HSD) was slashed by Rs3.32 per litre.

The new prices would be effective from September 1, 2024 for the next two weeks.

According to the reports, the government also notified the new petrol prices.

Besides it, the price of kerosene oil was lowered by Rs2.15 per liter and light diesel oil was reduced by Rs2.97 per liter.

Previously, the federal government had announced a reduction of Rs8.47 per liter in petrol prices for the upcoming fortnight, citing a decrease in global fuel prices. The last recorded price for petrol was Rs260.96 per liter, and high-speed diesel had been reduced from Rs272.77 to Rs266.07 per liter.

