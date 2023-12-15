Open Menu

Petrol Price Expected To Go Down In Pakistan Tonight

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 15, 2023 | 11:38 AM

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight  

The sources revealed that in the upcoming 15 days, starting from December, there is a potential for a noteworthy decrease of Rs. 10 in the price of petrol and Rs. 12 in the price of diesel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) Following a decline in global crude oil prices, Pakistan anticipates a significant reduction in petroleum product prices. The announcement of the revised prices is expected today, with Anwar ul Haq, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, set to give his approval.

The sources revealed that in the upcoming 15 days, starting from December, there is a potential for a noteworthy decrease of Rs. 10 in the price of petrol and Rs. 12 in the price of diesel.

Moreover, consumers may also witness a decrease of Rs. 7 in the price of kerosene and a Rs. 13 reduction in the price of light diesel oil.

This adjustment in prices aligned with the fluctuations in the global oil market and is anticipated to bring relief to consumers in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Prime Minister Oil Price May December Market From

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

12 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

12 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

12 hours ago
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

12 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

12 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

12 hours ago
 U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

12 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to improve capital market, in ..

Govt taking measures to improve capital market, insurance industry

13 hours ago
 Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases conce ..

Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases concerns about potential risks: CM

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business