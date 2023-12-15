Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight  

, ,

The sources revealed that in the upcoming 15 days, starting from December, there is a potential for a noteworthy decrease of Rs. 10 in the price of petrol and Rs. 12 in the price of diesel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) Following a decline in global crude oil prices, Pakistan anticipates a significant reduction in petroleum product prices. The announcement of the revised prices is expected today, with Anwar ul Haq, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, set to give his approval.

Moreover, consumers may also witness a decrease of Rs. 7 in the price of kerosene and a Rs. 13 reduction in the price of light diesel oil.

This adjustment in prices aligned with the fluctuations in the global oil market and is anticipated to bring relief to consumers in Pakistan.