Petrol Price In Pakistan At Lowest Level In Region

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Despite financial constraints and exorbitant prices of petroleum products at the international market, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has kept the petrol price at the lowest level as compared to the regional countries including India and Bangladesh.

The prices of petroleum products in the world market have increased by over 100 per cent in a short span of time, but the government passed on its impact to consumers by just 30 per cent by maintaining the Motor Spirit (MSPetrol) oil cost at the lowermost possible rate of Rs 145.82 per lite.

Contrary to it, the per liter price of petrol in India and Bangladesh is Rs 251.57 and Rs 212 respectively.

