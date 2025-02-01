Open Menu

Petrol Price Increase By Rs1 Per Litre, Diesel By Rs7

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The government on Friday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs.1 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs.7 per litre for the next fortnight starting from February 1st.

The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs 257.13 per litre as against its existing price of Rs 256.

13 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed Diesel was increased by Rs.7 per litre as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs 267.95 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs 260.95.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reviewed and adjusted consumer prices for petroleum products in view of recent fluctuations in the international oil market.

