Petrol price increased by Rs 2.7 liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The government on Sunday increased the prices of petrol by Rs 2.7 per liter, which now would be sold at Rs111.90 per liter with effective from February 1 against its existing prices of Rs 109.2 per liter.

According to notification issued by the Finance Ministry here, the price of High Speed Diesel has been raised from Rs 113.19 per liter to Rs116.07 per liter, an increase of Rs 2.88 per liter.

Likewise the price of kerosene oil has been increased from Rs 76.65 per liter to Rs 80.19 per liter, showing hike of Rs 3.54 per liter while the price of Light Diesel oil has been increased by Rs 3 per liter, from Rs 76.23 per liter to Rs 79.23 per liter.

The prices would remain effective till February 15 .