Petrol Price Increased By Rs 3.2 Liter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:18 PM

Petrol price increased by Rs 3.2 liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The government on Friday increased the prices of petrol by Rs 3.20 per liter, which now would be sold at Rs109.20 per liter with effective from January 16 against its existing prices of Rs 106 per liter.

According to notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of High Speed Diesel has been raised from Rs110.

24 per liter to Rs 113.19 per liter, an increase of Rs 2.95 per liter.

Likewise the price of kerosene oil has been increased from Rs 73.65 per liter to Rs 76.65 per liter, showing hike of Rs 3 per liter while the price of Light Diesel oil has been increased by Rs 4.42 per liter, from Rs 71.81 per liter to Rs 76.23 per liter.

The prices would remain effective till January 31,2021, the notification added.

