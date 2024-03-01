Petrol price increased by Rs 4.13 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The government on Thursday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) petrol by Rs 4.13 per liter, from Rs 275.62 to Rs. 279.75.

However, the price of High-Speed Diesel will remained unchanged at existing price of Rs 287.

33 per litre during next fortnight starting from March 1, 2024, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

"As part of the fortnightly revision of prices of petroleum products, on the recommendation of Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) , the government has decided the consumers prices, with effect from March 1, 2024", it added.