Petrol Price Increased By Rs 4.13 Per Liter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The government on Thursday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) petrol by Rs 4.13 per liter, from Rs 275.62 to Rs. 279.75.
However, the price of High-Speed Diesel will remained unchanged at existing price of Rs 287.
33 per litre during next fortnight starting from March 1, 2024, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.
"As part of the fortnightly revision of prices of petroleum products, on the recommendation of Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) , the government has decided the consumers prices, with effect from March 1, 2024", it added.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
More Stories From Business
-
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre24 minutes ago
-
FBR surpass eight months target of Rs 5,829 bln1 hour ago
-
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber3 hours ago
-
Stocks climb after US inflation dips4 hours ago
-
FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz3 hours ago
-
AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BRT system4 hours ago
-
Identifying agro-ecological zones crucial for maximizing output of agriculture3 hours ago
-
FCCI emerges as first E-chamber in country3 hours ago
-
SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders5 hours ago
-
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry5 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion5 hours ago
-
9th ‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at PU concludes5 hours ago