Open Menu

Petrol Price Increased By Rs7.45 Per Litre

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2024 | 12:04 PM

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

The new prices are effective from today (Monday).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) The Federal government on Monday revised the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, citing an increasing trend in the international market.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been raised by 7.

45 rupees per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by 9.60 rupees per litre.

The new price of petrol is 265.61 rupees and high speed diesel 277.49 rupees.

The new prices are effective from today (Monday).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Price Market From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

2 days ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

2 days ago

More Stories From Business