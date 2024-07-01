Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

(@Abdulla99267510)

The new prices are effective from today (Monday).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) The Federal government on Monday revised the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, citing an increasing trend in the international market.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been raised by 7.

45 rupees per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by 9.60 rupees per litre.

The new price of petrol is 265.61 rupees and high speed diesel 277.49 rupees.

