Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices  

In response to the global decrease in petroleum prices, citizens are urging the government for relief in local prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2023) The expectations are high for a significant reduction in petroleum product prices from December 16, following a global market price decrease of $5.49 per barrel for petrol.

The potential outcome includes a Rs. 13 cut in petrol prices per liter and a Rs. 15 reduction in diesel prices per liter within the country.

Currently, petrol is priced at Rs. 281.34 per liter, and diesel at Rs. 289.79 per liter in the country. A final decision on the possible new prices of petroleum products will be made by the government on December 15, effective from December 16.