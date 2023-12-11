Petrol Price Likely To Decrease After Fall In Global Market Prices
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2023 | 12:47 PM
In response to the global decrease in petroleum prices, citizens are urging the government for relief in local prices.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2023) The expectations are high for a significant reduction in petroleum product prices from December 16, following a global market price decrease of $5.49 per barrel for petrol.
The potential outcome includes a Rs. 13 cut in petrol prices per liter and a Rs. 15 reduction in diesel prices per liter within the country.
Currently, petrol is priced at Rs. 281.34 per liter, and diesel at Rs. 289.79 per liter in the country. A final decision on the possible new prices of petroleum products will be made by the government on December 15, effective from December 16.