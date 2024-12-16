Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

(@Abdulla99267510)

New decision about petroleum products have now been effective for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2024) The Federal government on Monday reduced the prices of petroleum products and maintained the price of petrol at Rs252.10 per liter.

The ministry of Finance issued notification regarding reduction in the POL products.

It said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had reviewed the fluctuations in global market prices over the past 15 days and worked on adjusting local petroleum product prices accordingly.

The federal government decided to revise the prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days.

According to the notification, the new prices are effective now from December 16 for the next 15 days.

As per the notification, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs3.05 per liter, bringing the new price down from Rs258.43 per liter to Rs255.38 per liter.

The notification further stated that the current price of petrol remains unchanged at Rs252.10 per liter.

The price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs3.32 per liter, lowering the price from Rs164.98 per liter to Rs161.66 per liter.

The Ministry of Finance also announced a reduction of Rs 2.78 per liter in the price of light diesel oil, bringing the price down from Rs 151.73 per liter to Rs 148.95 per liter.