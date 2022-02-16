UrduPoint.com

Petrol Price Per Litre Jack Up By Rs 12.03

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:18 PM

Petrol price per litre jack up by Rs 12.03

The latest reports say that prices of  high-speed diesel (HSDD) has been increased by Rs9.53 per liter and will now cost Rs154.15 per liter,  the price of kerosene oil has also jacked up by Rs10.08 per liter to Rs126.56 per liter while light diesel oil has gone up by  Rs9.43 more and will thus be priced at Rs123.97 per liter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) The Federal government has increased petrol by Rs 12.03 per litre with immediate effect.

The latest reports say that the prices of high-speed diesel (HSDD) was increased by Rs9.53 per liter and will now cost Rs154.15 per liter.

The price of kerosene oil was also jacked up by Rs10.08 per liter to Rs126.56 per liter. Besides it, light diesel oil was increased by Rs9.43 more and would thus be priced at Rs123.97 per liter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent back a summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs 12.

3 per liter in petrol price to the Finance Ministry for review.

After rise in oil prices in the global market, OGRA had sent a summary to the Prime Minister s Office proposing to increase petrol price by Rs12.3 per liter. The proposal was in line with the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to sources, PM Imran Khan returned the summary to the Ministry of Finance for review following which on the directive of PM Imran, the Ministry of Finance will reconsider the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

They said that Imran Khan had said that petrol prices cannot be increased so much.

>