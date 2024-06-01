Petrol Prices Cut By Rs.4.74 Per Liter
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The government here on Friday announced decrease of Rs.4.74 in prices of per liter petrol, finance ministry said in a press release.
The per liter petrol would be available now at Rs. 268.36 with effective from June 1st, 2024 against its sale at Rs. 273.10 during last fortnight.
The prices of high speed diesel have also been reduced by Rs. 3.86 per liter, bringing it down from Rs. 274.08 to Rs. 270.22.
According to the statement, the prices of petroleum products have seen a decreasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight.
The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market, the statement added.
