Petrol Prices Cut Down For Next Fortnight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:52 AM

A notification released by the Ministry of Finance says there has been a significant decrease of 8 rupees per liter in the price of petrol.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) In a major development, the Federal government on Tuesday officially announced a reduction in petrol prices.

According to a notification released by the Ministry of Finance, there has been a significant decrease of 8 rupees per liter in the price of petrol.

Following this adjustment, the new price of petrol is now set at 259 rupees and 34 paise per liter.

It's noteworthy that this reduction specifically applies to petrol, and no alterations have been made to the prices of other petroleum products. High-speed diesel, for instance, will continue to be priced at 276 rupees and 21 paise per liter.

Additionally, the price of kerosene is maintained at Rs201.16, while light diesel stands at Rs.175.93 per liter.

