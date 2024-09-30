Open Menu

Petrol Prices Decreased By Rs 2.07 Per Liter, Diesel Rs 3.40

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Petrol prices decreased by Rs 2.07 per liter, diesel Rs 3.40

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The government on Monday decreased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs 2.07 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 3.40 per litre effective from October 1.

The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs 247.03 per litre as against its existing price of Rs 249.10 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The price of High-Speed  Diesel was reduced by Rs 3.40 per litre  AND IT would be available at Rs 246.

29 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs 249.69 per litre during the fortnight starting from October 1.

Likewise, the price of Kerosene Oil (SKO) was decreased by Rs 3.57 per liter and it would be available at Rs 154.90 while the price of light Diesel Oil was reduced by Rs1.03 to Rs 140.90 per liter.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market, a news release said.

