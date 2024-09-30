Petrol Prices Decreased By Rs 2.07 Per Liter, Diesel Rs 3.40
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The government on Monday decreased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs 2.07 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 3.40 per litre effective from October 1.
The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs 247.03 per litre as against its existing price of Rs 249.10 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.
The price of High-Speed Diesel was reduced by Rs 3.40 per litre AND IT would be available at Rs 246.
29 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs 249.69 per litre during the fortnight starting from October 1.
Likewise, the price of Kerosene Oil (SKO) was decreased by Rs 3.57 per liter and it would be available at Rs 154.90 while the price of light Diesel Oil was reduced by Rs1.03 to Rs 140.90 per liter.
The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market, a news release said.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petro price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
More Stories From Business
-
Govt reduces petro price by Rs2.07 per litre1 hour ago
-
No extension in filing income tax returns: FBR2 hours ago
-
Commerce minister assures, SCCI of trade-friendly policies4 hours ago
-
Future economy depends on technology: Prof. Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
NAC revises GDP growth rate to 3.7% in Q4; 2.52% for FY 2023-244 hours ago
-
Consultative session on IT hardware production held5 hours ago
-
Textile millers demand restoration of RCET, EFS5 hours ago
-
LCCI new office-bearers take oath at AGM5 hours ago
-
PSX loses 177 points7 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks plunge over policy uncertainty, stronger yen8 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns9 hours ago