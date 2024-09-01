Open Menu

Petrol Prices Decreased By Rs1.86, Per Liter, Diesel Rs3.32

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Petrol prices decreased by Rs1.86, per liter, diesel Rs3.32

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The government on Saturday deccreased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs1.86 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.32 per litre.

The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs259.10 per litre as against its existing price of Rs260.96 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed  Diesel was decreased  by Rs3.

32 per litre  as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs262.75 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs266.07 per litre during next fortnight starting from September 1, 2024.

"The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market," it added.

The prices of Motor Spirit & HSD for the next fortnight, starting from September,1 2024, are accordingly being revised, it added.

