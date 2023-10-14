Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs35 per litre in Pakistan from Oct 16    

, , , ,

The sources suggested that petrol might see a reduction of Rs35, bringing it to Rs285 per litre, compared to the current rate of Rs323.38.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Petrol prices are anticipated to decrease by Rs35 per litre in response to global oil price fluctuations starting from October 16, 2023, according to insider reports.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) prices could potentially drop by Rs16, reaching Rs30 per litre in the upcoming two weeks.

It's worth noting that the final decision will be at the discretion of the interim government.

On October 1, the price of petrol in Pakistan was reduced by Rs8 per litre after a two-month increase, setting it at Rs323.38 per litre. During the same period, high-speed diesel (HSD) experienced an Rs11 per litre decrease, settling at Rs318.18, and Kerosene oil prices were reduced by Rs7.53 per litre to Rs237.28.