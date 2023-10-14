Open Menu

Petrol Prices Expected To Drop By Rs35 Per Litre In Pakistan From Oct 16

,   , , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs35 per litre in Pakistan from Oct 16    

The sources suggested that petrol might see a reduction of Rs35, bringing it to Rs285 per litre, compared to the current rate of Rs323.38.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Petrol prices are anticipated to decrease by Rs35 per litre in response to global oil price fluctuations starting from October 16, 2023, according to insider reports.

The sources suggested that petrol might see a reduction of Rs35, bringing it to Rs285 per litre, compared to the current rate of Rs323.38.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) prices could potentially drop by Rs16, reaching Rs30 per litre in the upcoming two weeks.

It's worth noting that the final decision will be at the discretion of the interim government.

On October 1, the price of petrol in Pakistan was reduced by Rs8 per litre after a two-month increase, setting it at Rs323.38 per litre. During the same period, high-speed diesel (HSD) experienced an Rs11 per litre decrease, settling at Rs318.18, and Kerosene oil prices were reduced by Rs7.53 per litre to Rs237.28.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Oil Same Price October From Government

Recent Stories

Australian voters reject greater Indigenous rights

Australian voters reject greater Indigenous rights

5 minutes ago
 QWP expresses sympathies with people of Palestine

QWP expresses sympathies with people of Palestine

5 minutes ago
 Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan Amid International M ..

Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan Amid International Market Hike

8 minutes ago
 Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

37 minutes ago
 Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 O ..

Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 October in Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly o ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye explore boosting co ..

53 minutes ago
Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convene ..

Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convenes extraordinary meeting on Oct ..

26 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India Wor ..

Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India World Cup match

24 minutes ago
 The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for ..

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

2 hours ago
 Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pc ..

Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pct y-o-y

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business