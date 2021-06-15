UrduPoint.com
Petrol Prices Increased By Rs 2.13 Per Liter

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:16 PM

Petrol prices increased by Rs 2.13 per liter

The government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by Rs 2.13 per litre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by Rs 2.13 per litre.

According to the Finance Division notification, a liter of petrol would now be sold at Rs 110.69.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs 1.

79 to Rs 112.55 per litre, while that of kerosene oil (SKO) has been hiked by Rs 1.89 to Rs 81.89 a litre.

The price of light diesel oil also increased by Rs 2.03 to Rs 79.68 per liter and the new prices will be effective from 12 am on Wednesday 16 June.

