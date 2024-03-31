Open Menu

Petrol Prices Increased By Rs 6.66 Per Liter, Diesel Reduced Rs 3.32

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Petrol prices increased by Rs 6.66 per liter, diesel reduced Rs 3.32

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The government on Sunday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs 6.66

per liter and reduced high speed diesel by Rs 3.32 per litre.

The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs 289.41 per litre as against its existing price of Rs 279.75 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

However, the price of High-Speed Diesel was reduced by Rs 3.32 per litre as HS-Diesel would be available at Rs 282.24 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs 285.56 per litre during next fortnight starting from April 1, 2024.

It said that the prices of petrol (Motor Gasoline) has increased in the international market during the last fortnight, while the price of HSD has marginally declined.

The government has accordingly decided to revise the existing consumer prices of petroleum products, it said adding that the above price adjustments are in line with government’s policy of passing on the variations of prices in the international market to the domestic market.

It further said that the consumer price of HSD has accordingly been decreased once again, after a downward revision in the middle of March, 2024.

