Petrol prices increased by Rs.13.55 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The government on Wednesday increased the prices of petrol by Rs13.55 per liter, from Rs259.34 to Rs.272.89.

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to bring changes in the current prices of Petroleum products during the fortnight starting from 1st February 2024, as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA), according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Likewise, the prices of High-Speed Diesel have been increased by Rs.2.75 per liter, from Rs.276.21 to Rs.278.96, it added.