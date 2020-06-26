UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrol Prices Increased By Rs25.58 To Rs100.10 Per Liter

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Petrol prices increased by Rs25.58 to Rs100.10 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the rising oil price in global market, the government on Friday revised the prices of various petroleum products and increased the petrol prices by Rs25.58 per liter.

Petrol would be now sold at Rs100.10 per liter with effect from June 26, 2020 against its old prices of Rs74.52, according to press release issued by the Finance Ministry here.

"The government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products in view of the rising oil prices trend in the global market," it added.

The prices of High Speed Diesel have been increased by Rs21.31 per liter by raising it from Rs80.15 to Rs101.46.

The prices of Superior Kerosene Oil have been increased from Rs35.56 per liter to Rs59.06 per liter, a growth of Rs23.50 per liter whereas the prices of Light Diesel Oil have been raised from Rs38.14 per liter to Rs55.98 per liter, an increase of Rs17.84 per liter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price Superior June 2020 Market From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

28 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

3 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.