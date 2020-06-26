Petrol prices increased by Rs25.58 to Rs100.10 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the rising oil price in global market, the government on Friday revised the prices of various petroleum products and increased the petrol prices by Rs25.58 per liter.

Petrol would be now sold at Rs100.10 per liter with effect from June 26, 2020 against its old prices of Rs74.52, according to press release issued by the Finance Ministry here.

"The government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products in view of the rising oil prices trend in the global market," it added.

The prices of High Speed Diesel have been increased by Rs21.31 per liter by raising it from Rs80.15 to Rs101.46.

The prices of Superior Kerosene Oil have been increased from Rs35.56 per liter to Rs59.06 per liter, a growth of Rs23.50 per liter whereas the prices of Light Diesel Oil have been raised from Rs38.14 per liter to Rs55.98 per liter, an increase of Rs17.84 per liter.