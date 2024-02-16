Open Menu

Petrol Prices Increased By Rs.2.73 Per Liter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Petrol prices increased by Rs.2.73 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The government on Thursday increased the prices of petrol by Rs2.73 per liter, from Rs272.89 to Rs.275.62.

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to bring changes in the current prices of Petroleum products during the fortnight starting from 16 February 2024, as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Likewise, the prices of High-Speed Diesel have been increased by Rs.8.37 per liter, from Rs.278.96 to Rs.287.33, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority February From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

3 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

3 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

3 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

3 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

3 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

3 hours ago
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

3 hours ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

4 hours ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

4 hours ago
 Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

4 hours ago
 FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic deve ..

FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business