Petrol Prices Increased By Rs.2.73 Per Liter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The government on Thursday increased the prices of petrol by Rs2.73 per liter, from Rs272.89 to Rs.275.62.
“The Government of Pakistan has decided to bring changes in the current prices of Petroleum products during the fortnight starting from 16 February 2024, as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.
Likewise, the prices of High-Speed Diesel have been increased by Rs.8.37 per liter, from Rs.278.96 to Rs.287.33, it added.
