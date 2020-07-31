Petrol prices increased by Rs3.86 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the global price hike of oil, the government on Friday increased the prices of petrol from Rs100.11 per liter to Rs103.97 per liter, an increase of Rs3.86.

"The government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products in view of the rising oil prices trend in the global market," said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

According to the statement, the new prices would be effective from August 1st, 2020.

Meanwhile, the prices of High Speed Diesel have been increased by Rs5 from Rs101.46 per liter to Rs106.46 per liter.

Likewise, the prices of Kerosene oil have been increased by Rs5.97, from Rs59.32 to Rs65.29 per liter and Light Diesel Oil by Rs6.62, from Rs56.24 per liter to Rs62.86 per liter.