UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrol Prices Increased By Rs3.86 Per Liter

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Petrol prices increased by Rs3.86 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the global price hike of oil, the government on Friday increased the prices of petrol from Rs100.11 per liter to Rs103.97 per liter, an increase of Rs3.86.

"The government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products in view of the rising oil prices trend in the global market," said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

According to the statement, the new prices would be effective from August 1st, 2020.

Meanwhile, the prices of High Speed Diesel have been increased by Rs5 from Rs101.46 per liter to Rs106.46 per liter.

Likewise, the prices of Kerosene oil have been increased by Rs5.97, from Rs59.32 to Rs65.29 per liter and Light Diesel Oil by Rs6.62, from Rs56.24 per liter to Rs62.86 per liter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price August 2020 Market From Government

Recent Stories

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Governor, MNAs discuss steps taken to solve ..

3 minutes ago

RWMC to remove 9000 tons waste on Eid ul Azha

3 minutes ago

Irish supreme court quashes govt climate plan

3 minutes ago

Criminals Attack Shopping Center in Berlin, Many P ..

3 minutes ago

Record 50.5% of Catalans Oppose Region's Independe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.