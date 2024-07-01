Open Menu

Petrol Prices Increased By Rs7.45 Per Liter, Diesel Rs 9.56

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Petrol prices increased by Rs7.45 per liter, diesel Rs 9.56

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The government on Sunday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs7.45 per liter and high speed diesel by Rs9.56 per litre.

The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs265.61 per litre as against its existing price of Rs258.16 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed  Diesel was increased  by Rs9.56 per litre as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs277.45 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs267.

89 per litre during next fortnight starting from July 1, 2024.

The press release said that the prices of Petroleum products have seen an increasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market it added.

It further said that there will be no change in the applicable taxes and duties, which will remain at the existing level.

