Petrol Prices Kept Unchanged

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:36 PM

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Despite rising prices of petroleum products globally, the government on Monday kept the petroleum prices unchanged for next fortnight to provide relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Despite rising prices of petroleum products globally, the government on Monday kept the petroleum prices unchanged for next fortnight to provide relief to the masses.

"Despite rising petroleum product prices globally, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has kindly rejected the proposal for enhancement in the prices and desired that the prices of petroleum products from November 16, 2021 shall remain the same as notified on November 4, 2021 for providing maximum relief to the general public," said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

According to the statement, the government would bear the burden by making adjustment in sales tax rate etc.

Accordingly, petrol would be sold at Rs145.82 per liter; High Speed Diesel at Rs142.62 per liter; kerosene oil at Rs116.53 per liter and light diesel oil at Rs114.07 per liter.

