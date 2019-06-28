UrduPoint.com
Petrol Prices Likely To Go Down By 77 Paisas Per Liter

Faizan Hashmi 4 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:19 PM

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out summary proposing reduction in petrol price by 77 paisas per liter

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out summary proposing reduction in petrol price by 77 paisas per liter.The price of other petroleum products is likely to be scaled up by Rs 2.30 per liter.

OGRA has sent the summary to petroleum division seeking change in price of petroleum products from July 01.According to documents price of high speed diesel has been recommended to be scaled up by Rs 2.30 per liter and light diesel by paisas 26.It has been recommended in the summary that price of kerosene oil be scaled down by Rs 2.94 per liter.The new prices will be applicable from July 01.

