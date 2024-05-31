Petrol Prices May Go Down For Next Fortnight
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM
The sources say that the government has decided to reduce the price of petrol by Rs15.39 and the price of diesel by Rs7.88.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) The Federal government decided to significantly reduce the prices of petrol and other petroleum products, the sources said on Friday.
The sources said that the government decided to reduce the price of petrol by Rs15.
39 and the price of diesel by Rs7.88.
The Ministry of Finance will issue a notification for the new prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days.
It may be mentioned here that on May 16, the government also reduced the price of petrol by more than 15 rupees.
