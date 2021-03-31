Petrol prices reduced by Rs 1.5 per liter

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The government on Wednesday announced price reduction of Rs1.5 in per liter petrol with immediate effect to provide relief to the masses.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry here, per liter petrol would now be sold at Rs 110.35 against its sale at Rs111.90.

The government also reduced the prices of high speed diesel by Rs 3 per liter which would be sold now at Rs113.08 compared to Rs 116.08.

The prices of per liter kerosene oil have also been reduced from Rs 83.61 to Rs 82.06, showing decline of Rs 1.55 while that of light diesel oil were cut by Rs1.56 from Rs 81.42 to Rs 79.86, the notification added.

The prices would remain effective till April 15.