Petrol prices remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The government here on Tuesday decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products same as notified on November 15, 2021.

Petrol would be sold at Rs145.82 per liter; High Speed Diesel at Rs142.62 per liter; kerosene oil at Rs116.53 per liter and light diesel oil at Rs114.07 per liter, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry here.