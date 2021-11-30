UrduPoint.com

Petrol Prices Remain Unchanged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:51 PM

Petrol prices remain unchanged

The government here on Tuesday decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products same as notified on November 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The government here on Tuesday decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products same as notified on November 15, 2021.

Petrol would be sold at Rs145.82 per liter; High Speed Diesel at Rs142.62 per liter; kerosene oil at Rs116.53 per liter and light diesel oil at Rs114.07 per liter, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry here.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same November Government

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

12 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro joins Liberal Party ahead of 20 ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro joins Liberal Party ahead of 2022 vote

5 minutes ago
 Digitalization of land record to boost constructio ..

Digitalization of land record to boost construction sector: President Alvi

5 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Nyakane to join Racing 92

World Cup winner Nyakane to join Racing 92

5 minutes ago
 Czech police detain Belarusian FA head: report

Czech police detain Belarusian FA head: report

5 minutes ago
 Dutch to free couple who left quarantine hotel: la ..

Dutch to free couple who left quarantine hotel: lawyer

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.