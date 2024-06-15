Petrol Prices Slashed By Rs 10.20 Per Liter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Federal government here on Friday announced decrease of Rs10.20 on prices of per liter petrol, which would be now available at Rs 258.16 instead of its sale at Rs 268.36 earlier.
Likewise, the per liter price of high speed diesel has been slashed by Rs 2.33, going down from Rs 270.
22 to Rs 267.89, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.
“The prices of Petroleum products have seen a mixed trend in the international market during the last fortnight,” the statement added.
It said, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market.
Recent Stories
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
More Stories From Business
-
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity60 minutes ago
-
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre2 hours ago
-
Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services2 hours ago
-
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters2 hours ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-253 hours ago
-
22 to 30 percent increase in salaries of govt employees proposed3 hours ago
-
Sindh govt proposes Rs 14.39 billion for medical education in Budget 2024-253 hours ago
-
Textile exports up by 1.41% to 15.241 billion in 11 months3 hours ago
-
Salient Features of ADP 2024-253 hours ago
-
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters5 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented budget5 hours ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget5 hours ago