Petrol Prices Slashed By Rs 10.20 Per Liter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Federal government here on Friday announced decrease of Rs10.20 on prices of per liter petrol, which would be now available at Rs 258.16 instead of its sale at Rs 268.36 earlier.

Likewise, the per liter price of high speed diesel has been slashed by Rs 2.33, going down from Rs 270.

22 to Rs 267.89, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

“The prices of Petroleum products have seen a mixed trend in the international market during the last fortnight,” the statement added.

It said, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market.

