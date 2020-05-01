Petrol prices slashed by Rs15 per liter

The federal government on Thursday announced to reduce the prices of petrol by Rs15 per litre for the month of May 2020 to provide relief to the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Thursday announced to reduce the prices of petrol by Rs15 per litre for the month of May 2020 to provide relief to the consumers.

The MS Petrol would now be sold at Rs81.58 per liter with effect from May 1 compared to its existing prices of Rs96.58 during the month of April 2020, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Likewise, the prices of High Speed Diesel have been reduced by Rs27.15 per liter, from Rs107.25 per liter to Rs80.10 per liter.

The prices of Kerosene oil has been slashed from Rs77.45 per liter to Rs47.44 per liter, witnessing a sharp decrease of Rs30.

01 per liter while the prices of Light Diesel Oil have been reduced by Rs15 per liter, from Rs62.51 in April to Rs47.51 per liter in May 2020.

According to the statement, the government has been extending maximum relief to the public.

The government had recently announced relief packages including Economic Stimulus Package, Emergency Relief Programme, Incentive Package for SMEs and many other relief measures.

The latest one relief measures taken by the governed is the considerable decrease in the prices of various petroleum products, ranging from Rs15 to Rs30, to further facilitate the public.