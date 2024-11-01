Petrol prices up by Rs1.35 per liter, diesel Rs 3.85

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The government on Thursday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs1.35 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.85 per litre.

The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs248.38 per liter as against its existing price of Rs247.03 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed Diesel was increased by Rs3.85 per litre as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs255.14 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs251.

29 per litre during next fortnight starting from November 1, 2024.

However, the price of Kerosene Oil (SKO) decreased by Rs1.48 per liter and would be available at Rs161.54 while the price of light Diesel Oil reduced by Rs2.61 per liter and fixed at Rs147.51 per liter.

"The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market," it added.