Open Menu

Petrol Prices Up By Rs1.35 Per Liter, Diesel Rs 3.85

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Petrol prices up by Rs1.35 per liter, diesel Rs 3.85

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The government on Thursday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs1.35 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.85 per litre.

The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs248.38 per liter as against its existing price of Rs247.03 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed  Diesel was increased  by Rs3.85 per litre as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs255.14 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs251.

29 per litre during next fortnight starting from November 1, 2024.

However, the price of Kerosene Oil (SKO) decreased by Rs1.48 per liter and would be available at Rs161.54 while the price of light Diesel Oil reduced by Rs2.61 per liter and fixed at Rs147.51 per liter.

"The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market," it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price November Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

29 minutes ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

29 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

39 minutes ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

45 minutes ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

46 minutes ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

51 minutes ago
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

1 hour ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

1 hour ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

1 hour ago
 Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Ran ..

Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising ..

Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business