Petrol prices up by Rs.5 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Owing to increase in Platts Singapore and depreciation of Pak Rupee, the government on Wednesday increased prices of petrol by Rs.5 per liter with effective from March 15, 2023.

"In the last fortnight, Platts Singapore prices registered an increase. This along with a depreciation of Pak Rupee has resulted in an increase of POL products in Pakistan," said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

According to the press statement, petrol would be available at Rs 272 per liter against its existing sale at Rs 267 per liter.

Likewise, the government enhanced High Speed Diesel (HSD) prices by Rs13, from Rs280 per liter to Rs293 per liter.

The prices of kerosene (SKO) have been increased by Rs2.56, from Rs187.73 per liter to Rs190.29 per liter. However, the prices of light diesel oil have been kept unchanged at Rs.184.68 per liter by adjusting government dues as well.