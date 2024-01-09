Open Menu

Petrol Pumps Fined For Faulty Scale, Overcharging In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Petrol pumps fined for faulty scale, overcharging in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam along with Assistant Director Industry Department Zulqarnain on Tuesday visited petrol pumps in the district and checked the gauge and rates of the fuel.

According to the district administration, the surprise visit was made as part of an ongoing crackdown against profiteers to extend relief to citizens.

During the inspection, the inspection team fined owners of several filling stations over violations relating to scale for the provision of fuel and overcharging consumers.

Later, they also visited bazaars and checked the prices and quality of food commodities at shops.

The shopkeepers were directed to display the officially notified price list at prominent places in their shops and sell food items accordingly.

The ADC said the government had made several initiatives for the welfare masses and the district administration would take all possible measures to pass its benefits to the grassroots level.

