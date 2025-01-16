Open Menu

Petrol Rs3.47, Diesel Rs2.61 Per Litre Go Up In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 12:09 AM

Petrol Rs3.47, diesel Rs2.61 per litre go up in Pakistan

New petrol price is Rs256.13 per litre while HSD is at Rs260.95

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) The Petrol price Rs3.47 and High Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs2.61 per litre went up amid recent hike for the next fortnight on Wednesday.

The new petrol and diesel prices would be effective from tonight for next 15 days. Petrol new price is Rs256.13 per litre while HSD is at Rs260.95.

“Ogra has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products in view of fluctuations in international market in the last fortnight,” the Finance Division said in a statement.

According to the sources had earlier said the ex-depot petrol price was estimated to go up by Rs5-6 per litre depending on the final calculation on Jan 15.

Kerosene and diesel prices are expected to rise by about Rs3 and 2 per litre, respectively.

They said the average prices of HSD and petrol slightly increased in the international market last fortnight, while the ex-refinery cost of kerosene also inched up. Import premiums on petrol and diesel remained unchanged while the exchange rate generally remained stable.

