Petrol samples dispatched to hydro carbon lab

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) District Industries, prices, Weight and Meters Department has collected fuel samples of several petrol pumps of the district and dispatched them to hydro carbon laboratory in Multan.

Official sources said that Deputy Commissioner Office had received several complaints about certain number of gasoline stations for providing sub-standard petrol to consumers.

“Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, District Industries, Prices, Weight and Meters Department, Zubair Abbasi along with Incharge Hydro Carbon Development, Jam Kashif visited several gasoline stations and collected samples from the stations and dispatched them to hydro carbon laboratory Multan for testing.