Petrol Station Operators Strike In Italy, Stations On Motorways Closed Until Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Fuel station operators have been on a two-day strike since Tuesday, as labor unions and employees are protesting working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, a joint statement by the unions and industry workers has said.

The 48-hour strike began at 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Tuesday, and gas stations located at major crossroads and motorways were closed.

"If the authorities will not change its decisions, more gas stations in the coming weeks will close due to the strike," the statement said, adding that the industry was unaided during the coronavirus-driven economic hardships.

The strikers are dissatisfied that the price for station maintenance did not decrease despite a sharp 92-percent drop in the demand for fuel during the lockdown. The operators are also protesting the government's decision to include fuel stations among essential businesses, which made it impossible for them to introduce measures directed at saving money.

