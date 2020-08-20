UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrol Supply Through Dualized White Oil Pipeline To Commence In Few Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Petrol supply through dualized White Oil Pipeline to commence in few weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division has completed dualization of the White Oil Pipeline, from Karachi to Sheikhupura, for supply of petrol to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reducing reliance on traditional mode of transportation through tankers.

"The oil pipeline that was used to move diesel from Karachi to Peshawar has been dualized. Now it is ready . . . and in the coming few weeks, both diesel and petrol will be moved through it [pipeline] in batches," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the pipeline would be expanded to Peshawar for which a contract had been awarded to Frontier Works Organization, which had completed its necessary work and hopefully practical work on the project would start in next few months. The project is expected to be completed in a period of 18-24 months.

With completion of this project, known as Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline, the official said all imported diesel and fuel besides local production in the South of the country, would move through the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar instead of oil lorries.

However, he said, onward distribution from OMC's oil depots to petrol pumps would remain intact through tankers. "It will greatly help reduce traffic congestion, environmental pollution and transportation cost.

Under the project, a 427-kilometer pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be laid aimed at ensuring smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.

The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers' overturn, especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.

The project consists of three sections including Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rawat-Tarujabba (175-km), which would be capable of transporting dual oil products like High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit Oil to different depots.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Peshawar Petrol Oil Traffic Sheikhupura 2017 All From FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE expresses deep concern over security condition ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Electronics appoints United Mobile as a ne ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on &# ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.