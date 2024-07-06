Open Menu

Petroleum And Gas Firms To Invest $5 Billion In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 01:31 PM

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

The 240 sites would be drilled in the search for petroleum and gas during this time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) Petroleum and gas exploration and production companies have announced plans to invest five billion Dollars in Pakistan over the next three years, according to sources on Saturday.

During this time, the 240 sites would be drilled in the search for petroleum and gas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, to develop proposals for an attractive policy for oil and gas exploration in consultation with stakeholders.

In a meeting with a delegation of petroleum and gas exploration and production companies in Islamabad on Saturday, the Prime Minister emphasized that exploring domestic oil and gas reserves is a government priority.

He invited these companies to search for offshore reserves, stating that production from local reserves would save the country valuable foreign exchange and make oil and gas more affordable for the public.

The Prime Minister also directed relevant authorities to prioritize resolving issues facing the sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Exchange Ishaq Dar Oil Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

49 minutes ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

18 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

19 hours ago
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

21 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

21 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

23 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

23 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

24 hours ago

More Stories From Business