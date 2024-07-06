Petroleum And Gas Firms To Invest $5 Billion In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 01:31 PM
The 240 sites would be drilled in the search for petroleum and gas during this time.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) Petroleum and gas exploration and production companies have announced plans to invest five billion Dollars in Pakistan over the next three years, according to sources on Saturday.
During this time, the 240 sites would be drilled in the search for petroleum and gas.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, to develop proposals for an attractive policy for oil and gas exploration in consultation with stakeholders.
In a meeting with a delegation of petroleum and gas exploration and production companies in Islamabad on Saturday, the Prime Minister emphasized that exploring domestic oil and gas reserves is a government priority.
He invited these companies to search for offshore reserves, stating that production from local reserves would save the country valuable foreign exchange and make oil and gas more affordable for the public.
The Prime Minister also directed relevant authorities to prioritize resolving issues facing the sector.
