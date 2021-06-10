UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum Consumption Increases By 17.6% In Nine Months

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Petroleum consumption increases by 17.6% in nine months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The country's consumption of petroleum products has increased from 12.5 million ton (MT) to 14.7 MT during first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year, posting a growth of around 17.6 percent.

According to the Economic Survey 2020-21 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here at a press conference, the crude oil's local extraction and imports reached 68.9 Million Barrels (MBL) in Jul-Mar 2021 from 58.6 MBL in corresponding period of the last year.

While share of import remained 48.2 MBL oil as compared to 38.

8 MBL of same period of last year.

The government has added oil storage of 38,579 metric tons in the country's logistics during the period of Jul-Mar at the cost of Rs5,786.8 million.

During the period under review, as many as four licences for construction and one licence for operation of Lube Oil Blending, Reclamation and Grease Plants were issued.

Similarly, five licences were granted for setting up Lubricant Marketing Company (LMC) and three operational licenses for LMCs. These provisions of licences would enhance the domestic supply of crude oil and will decrease import bill.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Shaukat Tarin Company Oil Same From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

3 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

6 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

24 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

34 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

37 minutes ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.