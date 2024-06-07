Open Menu

Petroleum Dealers Association Announces Support To SBA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Patron-in-chief of Sarhad Business Alliance (SBA) and former Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the Alliance was formed with sole objective of naming Sarhad Chamber as real representative of business community and to open way for economic development through promotion of trade and commerce in the province. “The intention is clear, Allah will make the goal easy, I see a clear success of SBA in the upcoming Chamber's elections,” he remarked.

He expressed these views at a dinner hosted by Shahrukh Khan Duranpur and Sartaj Khan, office bearers of Petroleum Association, in honour of SBA members here Friday.

In the event, Petroleum Association along with all its Chamber members announced their support to the SBA.

Group Chairman Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharaft Ali Mubarak, Malik Mehr Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Abidullah Ghulam Javed Bilal Mamor Khan Haji Abdul Hameed Gowwara and other officials including the corporate and associate members of Sarhad Chamber were present at the ceremony.

Host Shahrukh Khan welcomed the new group and said that the current situation of the Sarhad Chamber and the plight of the business community was in front of everyone which Sarhad Business Alliance had to solve.

Chairman of the group, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Chairman PCDA Mubeen Khan, Behzad Rehman Khan of Oil Tanker Association, officials of People's Party Labor Wing and Trade Wing, Provincial President of car Dealer Association Bakht Mir Khan, Tajran Association were present at the event. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Malik Maher Elahi, Muhammad Ishaq, Abdul Hamid Gowada, Khawaja Yawar, Haji Umar, Adnan Jalil and others clarified in their address that this group was established purely to restore the lost dignity of the Chamber of Commerce.

Zahir Shah said that the entire manifesto was being prepared to run all the affairs of the border chamber honestly, which will be put into practice. He said that this group would play the role of the first force to break the status quo.

The speakers said that the group of certain people occupying the Sarhad Chamber had been rejected by the business community.

Addressing the ceremony, Haji Ghulam Ali said that he was determined to restore the reputation of the Sarhad Chamber like a challenge. If the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections are won, the world will see how the problems of the business community of Peshawar are solved, he claimed.

