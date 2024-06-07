Petroleum Dealers Association Announces Support To SBA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Patron-in-chief of Sarhad Business Alliance (SBA) and former Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the Alliance was formed with sole objective of naming Sarhad Chamber as real representative of business community and to open way for economic development through promotion of trade and commerce in the province. “The intention is clear, Allah will make the goal easy, I see a clear success of SBA in the upcoming Chamber's elections,” he remarked.
He expressed these views at a dinner hosted by Shahrukh Khan Duranpur and Sartaj Khan, office bearers of Petroleum Association, in honour of SBA members here Friday.
In the event, Petroleum Association along with all its Chamber members announced their support to the SBA.
Group Chairman Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharaft Ali Mubarak, Malik Mehr Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Abidullah Ghulam Javed Bilal Mamor Khan Haji Abdul Hameed Gowwara and other officials including the corporate and associate members of Sarhad Chamber were present at the ceremony.
Host Shahrukh Khan welcomed the new group and said that the current situation of the Sarhad Chamber and the plight of the business community was in front of everyone which Sarhad Business Alliance had to solve.
Chairman of the group, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Chairman PCDA Mubeen Khan, Behzad Rehman Khan of Oil Tanker Association, officials of People's Party Labor Wing and Trade Wing, Provincial President of car Dealer Association Bakht Mir Khan, Tajran Association were present at the event. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Malik Maher Elahi, Muhammad Ishaq, Abdul Hamid Gowada, Khawaja Yawar, Haji Umar, Adnan Jalil and others clarified in their address that this group was established purely to restore the lost dignity of the Chamber of Commerce.
Zahir Shah said that the entire manifesto was being prepared to run all the affairs of the border chamber honestly, which will be put into practice. He said that this group would play the role of the first force to break the status quo.
The speakers said that the group of certain people occupying the Sarhad Chamber had been rejected by the business community.
Addressing the ceremony, Haji Ghulam Ali said that he was determined to restore the reputation of the Sarhad Chamber like a challenge. If the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections are won, the world will see how the problems of the business community of Peshawar are solved, he claimed.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Business
-
China's foreign exchange reserves rise to 3.2320 trillion USD in May6 minutes ago
-
SIAL serving as catalyst in Pakistan’s economic growth56 minutes ago
-
Delegation of 35th SMC from NIM visits SCCI1 hour ago
-
FCCI chief hopes consultancy firm to provide good service to students for study abroad1 hour ago
-
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar3 hours ago
-
First cherry shipment from Gilgit-Baltistan reaches in China3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.45 pc4 hours ago
-
Gold rates remained unchanged at Rs 243,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Friday7 hours ago
-
China's foreign trade up 6.3 pct in first 5 months7 hours ago
-
China's services trade maintains rapid growth in first four months7 hours ago