Petroleum Dealers Association to go on strike from tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

The spokesperson of the association says that they have no other choice except to going on strike all over the country for their demands.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association on Wednesday announced countrywide strike from tomorrow (Thursday).

The Association made this decision after what they said that the government rejected their demand of increasing the profit margin for them.

“ No petrol will be sold from November 26 morning,” said the spokesperson of the Petroleum Dealers Association.

He said that only ambulances would be provided petrol during their strike. He said that petrol pumps would also remain closed in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The spokesperson said that they had no other choice except to announce a countrywide strike for their demands.

Earlier, Abdul Sami Khan, the chairman of the dealers’ association, had announced strike for November 5.

The association said that the government promised to increase the profit margin for them but no action was taken in this regard.

He said a meeting was held with Federal Minister Hammad Azhar who assured them that their margin would be increased and they deferred their strike call till November 17 but still they were running from pillar to post for their demands.

On other hand, the people who were involved in open sale of petrol were making efforts for hoarding so that they could sell it against the prices of their own choices.