Petroleum Division develops Exploration Management System (EMS) dashboard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :In a first, the Petroleum Division has developed an advanced and innovative dashboard application for effective assessment of real-time E&P data information and taking timely remedial measures, in case of any decrease or delay in oil and gas production.

The Exploration Management System (EMS) dashboard has been developed in collaboration with LMKR, a petroleum technology company, under the Prime Minister's vision of digitalization of Pakistan, a Petroleum Division news release said on Sunday.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and the Secretary Petroleum Division had supervised the project to actualize it in line with high-calibration within specified time-frame.

The project has been completed without extra budget allocation, provision of IT equipment or any external/foreign assistance despite constraints of the coronavirus.

The Petroleum Division has also appreciated the professional support by Mian Mohsin Hameed, member of Energy Task Force, for leading the project.

The EMS is basically a Windows-based, multi-user GIS database application, which would enable Directorate of Petroleum Concession to access real-time Exploration and Production (E&P) data information.

"This will help officers to take quick actions/ decisions in case of reduced production, suspended wells, shut-in wells and delayed drilling due to any technical or operational issues.

" Advanced data filtering tools would provide options to customize the query to see company/basin/country wise historical and current E&P activities and information. Besides, output reports in form of PDF, Excel sheet and GIS layer can be extracted from this application against any standard or customized search.

"Planned vs Actual wells dashboard will help monitor the performance of the companies against the plans and commitments." The production dashboard will help monitor daily/weekly production of wells and fields for any company or for all companies. "Utilization of this dashboard will help increasing Oil and Gas production by taking necessary actions and corrective measures where production is reduced or stopped due to any reason." The Director General Petroleum Concession would be able to use this dashboard to set KPI's (Key Performance Indicators) and Performance bench-marking of E&P companies. Besides, he would provide ease of doing business to the E&P Companies while ensuring compliance of rules and commitments made under relevant agreements.

"The EMS dashboard is a great initiative towards digital transformation, data analytics, data mining and data learning. This will lead us towards the data driven decisions and implementations," the Petroleum Division added.

The Petroleum Division said it was committed to continuous improvement and advancement in E&P sector because indigenous gas & oil production would ultimately contribute in the growth of country's economy.