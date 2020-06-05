Petroleum Division expresses concern over ' artificial shortage' of POL products

A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division (PD) on Thursday said the authorities concerned were fully cognizant of the artificial shortage of POL products being created in the country by opportunist Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Petrol Dealers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division (PD) on Thursday said the authorities concerned were fully cognizant of the artificial shortage of POL products being created in the country by opportunist Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Petrol Dealers.

"The Petroleum Division emphatically states that there is sufficient quantity of petrol stocks in the country. Additional production by refineries as well as planned imports is on schedule to meet the monthly needs," he said in a press statement.

The spokesman said it was unfortunate that some OMCs and/or their dealers had resorted to such methods for profit maximization that were leaving an adverse impact on the lives of the esteemed consumers.

He said the PD had asked Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to take action against the OMCs who were not maintaining the required stocks or whose pumps were dry.

"We are also recommending termination of dealer licenses if they do not order sufficient product from their respective OMCs." The spokesperson said information and complaints, being received by the PD, were being forwarded to OGRA for deployment of vigilance teams against low stocks and overcharging, adding the authority had issued show cause notices to six OMCs for not maintaining the required stocks and sought an immediate reply.

Reiterating firm resolve of the PD to bring the culprits to book, he said "If OMCs/dealers are not meeting their licenses conditions, OGRA will consider suspending or cancelling their licenses."Meanwhile, the Petroleum Division directed the Pakistan State Oil to increase their imports and supplies, besides asking oil refineries to ensure sufficient operations aimed at meeting projected demand of the petroleum products in the country.