UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum Division Holds Consultative Meeting On Gas, LNG Pricing Mechanism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:06 PM

Petroleum Division holds consultative meeting on gas, LNG pricing mechanism

The Petroleum Division on Monday held a consultative meeting with all provincial stakeholders aimed at finding ways and means to determine a pricing-mechanism for gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division on Monday held a consultative meeting with all provincial stakeholders aimed at finding ways and means to determine a pricing-mechanism for gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The meeting, co-chaired by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, was attended by Energy Ministers of all provinces, a news release said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, Sindh Minister for Energy Imitiaz Sheikh, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Mohammed Akhtar Malik, Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Energy and Power Hiyamatullah Khan and Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar represented their provinces in the meeting.

The forum explored the issues, challenges and plausibility of implementing a country-wide sustainable and affordable gas pricing mechanism.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan thanked the provincial ministers for joining the meeting for national cause.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to resolve the issues pertaining to gas sector and maintaining the supply chain of gas throughout the country.

Petroleum SAPM Nadeem Babar initiated the discussion to explore sustainable and affordable mechanism for gas tariff regime.

He recapped the salient points of the consultations held by the Federal Government and Federation during the meeting of Council of Common Interests and Gas Seminar organized by the Petroleum Division in September 2020.

He said the local gas production had decreased over the years, which widened the gap between demand and supply of the commodity.

Nadeem Babar also highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan "to resolve the issue within premises of constitutional right of Provinces which is acceptable for all stakeholders. " He also spoke of legal constraints of the LNG to be added in gas pool.

He said as per decision of the previous government, the LNG had been declared a Petroleum Product (i.e petrol) and not natural gas, consequently, "the LNG was 'ringfenced' from local gas that's why Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority cannot include it in the gas pricing and the government cannot provide cross subsidy mechanism to meet all the demand of gas." He also apprised the forum about the cross-subsidy being provided by the government on energy sector.

Provincial representatives admitted the fact of gas shortage across the country and asked the Petroleum Division to prepare data-based formula for pricing mechanism of gas sector.

The SAPM concluded the consultative session describing the meeting as a step in the right direction.

He said follow-up sessions would continue between federal government and provinces to formulate the gas tariff mechanism nationwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Petrol Shortage Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority September Gas 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N govt ruined gas sector by establishing LNG t ..

1 minute ago

University of Karachi declares B.Com Part II and b ..

1 minute ago

Provincial governments urged to ensure smooth supp ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister approves formation of a NEDP under ..

4 minutes ago

EPA Punjab gives environmental clean chit for Ring ..

4 minutes ago

More than 100 candidates interviewed for various p ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.